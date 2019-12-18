$0.43 EPS Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

MPAA opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

