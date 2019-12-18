Abcam (LON:ABC) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon

Abcam (LON:ABC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

ABC opened at GBX 1,386 ($18.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.04. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 63.58.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89). Also, insider Gavin Wood sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($15.04), for a total transaction of £51,469.29 ($67,704.93). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,884 shares of company stock valued at $229,858,080.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

