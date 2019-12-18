Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,386 ($18.23) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.04. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.58.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89). Also, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($15.09), for a total transaction of £1,949,900 ($2,564,982.90). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,884 shares of company stock valued at $229,858,080.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

