Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

