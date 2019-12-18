ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) recently:

12/16/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/26/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

11/4/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2019 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ACAD opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,191,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 877 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $34,773.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,768. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.