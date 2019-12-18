ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

ADJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.17 ($50.20).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ADJ stock opened at €31.68 ($36.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. ADO Properties has a one year low of €33.94 ($39.47) and a one year high of €54.30 ($63.14). The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.