Aeron (ARN) Price Tops $0.13

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Coinrail and Binance. Aeron has a market cap of $2.69 million and $3.55 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00185366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01188700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Kuna, Coinrail, HitBTC, IDAX, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

