Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Craig Erlich Acquires 273 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Craig Erlich purchased 273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.36 per share, with a total value of $18,662.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $958,612.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.15. 430,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

