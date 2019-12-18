AJ Bell’s (AJB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.13. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 482 ($6.34). The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

