Ajay Ayyappan Sells 581 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ExlService stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. 164,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.