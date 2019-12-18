Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala Sells 2,433 Shares

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $116,978.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,901 shares in the company, valued at $49,421,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMOT stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. 34,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

AMOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

