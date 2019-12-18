Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $136,680.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $136,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $131,080.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 485,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,957. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,476 shares of the software’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,195 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 46.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock valued at $110,956,000 after buying an additional 1,021,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,129 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $2,052,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.95.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

