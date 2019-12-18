AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.64 million, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.