Amino Network (AMIO) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Amino Network has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $685,339.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06341454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,494 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

