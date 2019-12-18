Analysts Anticipate Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Hudson reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUD. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudson by 88.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 116,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hudson by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 831,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUD opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Hudson has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.