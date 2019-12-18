Analysts Anticipate Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mobile Mini.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after buying an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 365,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.