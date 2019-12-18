Analysts Expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. HB Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,632 shares of company stock worth $5,627,484 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HB Fuller by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HB Fuller by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

