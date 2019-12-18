Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 18th (ALA, ARE, ATA, BCM, CFP, CHR, DGC, EDV, EIF, FIH.U)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 18th:

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.00.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.50.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$29.11 to C$28.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) was given a C$55.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.75 to C$18.75.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.85 to C$0.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was given a C$48.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) was given a $48.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.50.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was given a C$21.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

