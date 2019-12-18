Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/27/2019 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 1,052,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.