ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcBest in a report issued on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCB. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

ArcBest stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ArcBest by 16.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ArcBest by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,545,000 after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

