Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

