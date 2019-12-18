Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos Sells 1,360 Shares

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $200.02. The company had a trading volume of 687,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.37.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.