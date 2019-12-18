Arrow Global Group’s (ARW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 244.57 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.56. Arrow Global Group has a 52-week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $397.58 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.