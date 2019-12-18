Asian Fintech Trading Down 4.6% This Week (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $41,032.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

