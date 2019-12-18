ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,425.41 ($45.06).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,102 ($40.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,818.35. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

