AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,494 ($98.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,359.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,928.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

