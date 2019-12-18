ATBCoin Price Reaches $0.0010 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $41,606.00 and $46,572.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,278.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.02604901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00574622 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000521 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

