Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 4,227 Shares

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAXN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 588,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,035. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.66, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

