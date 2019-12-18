Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) President Luke Larson Sells 10,211 Shares

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. 588,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,035. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 139.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAXN. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.