BANKEX (BKX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $183,809.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex. BANKEX has a market cap of $679,209.00 and $183,809.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.97 or 0.06387716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001390 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Simex, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

