Banyan Network (BBN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $109,546.00 and $41.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001328 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.