Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €147.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.92 ($162.70).

AIR stock opened at €130.96 ($152.28) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €124.94. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

