Barclays Increases Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Price Target to GBX 400

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 422 ($5.55) to GBX 457 ($6.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.20 ($5.16).

MDC opened at GBX 397.40 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 388.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.35. Mediclinic International has a 12 month low of GBX 288.30 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.40 ($5.52). The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

