Barclays Lowers Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 480

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

LON:TRN opened at GBX 501 ($6.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 522.80 ($6.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 443.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

