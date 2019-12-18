BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

BMWYY stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

