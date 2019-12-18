Berenberg Bank Cuts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 450

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hunting to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 546.91 ($7.19).

LON:HTG opened at GBX 385 ($5.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.01. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 371 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a market capitalization of $635.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

