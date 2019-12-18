Berenberg Bank Reiterates €9.25 Price Target for Encavis (ETR:CAP)

Encavis (ETR:CAP) received a €9.25 ($10.76) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.39 ($9.76).

CAP stock opened at €9.51 ($11.06) on Wednesday. Encavis has a one year low of €4.98 ($5.79) and a one year high of €9.75 ($11.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.95 and a 200-day moving average of €7.95.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

