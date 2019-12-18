Bismuth Trading 21.9% Higher This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $6,484.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

