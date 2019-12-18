BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $259,187.00 and $3,729.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.24 or 0.99719201 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.