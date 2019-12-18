Bitcoin CZ Market Cap Tops $238,169.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and Crex24. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $238,169.00 and $1,750.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00049593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 2,569,830 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

