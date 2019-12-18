BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0485 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Tux Exchange. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $14,616.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023328 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,662,557 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

