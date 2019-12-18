Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $70,640.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

