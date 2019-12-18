Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 415 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Ariel Hurley sold 192 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $14,832.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. 603,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,172. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.