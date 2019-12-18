B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 429.21 ($5.65).

BME opened at GBX 404.80 ($5.32) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.49.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

