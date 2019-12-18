Bolivarcoin Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $75,081.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,015,524 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

