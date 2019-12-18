Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CSFB initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.83) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.79.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

