Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $3,677,700.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total value of $2,801,610.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, C James Koch sold 4,481 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,792,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, C James Koch sold 2,519 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00.

On Friday, October 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $2,800,420.00.

On Monday, October 7th, C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total transaction of $383,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total transaction of $2,628,850.00.

Shares of SAM traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.98. 112,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.22 and a 200-day moving average of $378.71. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.