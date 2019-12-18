Bottos Price Down 14% Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $535,710.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LBank and CoinEgg. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.97 or 0.06387716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001390 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, LBank, IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

