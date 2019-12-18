British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Deutsche Bank

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 553.08 ($7.28).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 600.80 ($7.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 586.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 552.76.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,748.62). Insiders have bought 2,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,557 over the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

