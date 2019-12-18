Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Insider Brian T. Finnegan Sells 3,000 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian T. Finnegan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,603. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 561.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 72,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 874,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

